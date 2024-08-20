IIT aspirant from UP dies under mysterious circumstances in Kota

Jaipur: An IIT aspirant named Kushagra Rastogi (18) from Uttar Pradesh died under mysterious conditions in Kota on Monday.

Rastogi was found in an unconscious state in the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

As per Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Hari Narayan Sharma, “The student came to Kota in April this year to pursue his coaching. He was staying in a hostel in the Old Rajeev Gandhi Nagar area.”

His mother came to Kota two days back and was staying with him.

On Monday morning, Rastogi went to the washroom to take bath. However, when he did not return after 10-15 minutes, his mother called him. Finding no response, she went check and found the bathroom door open. She found her son lying in an unconscious inside and rushed him to the hospital with the help of the hostel staff.

The exact cause for Rastogi’s death is yet to be ascertained. The body has been shifted to a mortuary.

Sharma told IANS that the postmortem will be conducted after his father arrives in Kota on Tuesday.

“We are waiting for his father to come. His mother has not been informed about her son’s death yet because she is alone in the city with no other family member present,” Sharma said.

When asked about the cause of death, the SHO said that even the doctors are still clueless as to hoe the teenager died.

“We will get clarity on the matter after the post-mortem on Tuesday,” he added.