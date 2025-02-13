‘Ikk Vaari’ from Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is Dance Track of the Season

Mumbai: The song ‘Ikk Vaari’ from the upcoming movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ was released on Thursday, becoming the second track from the film after ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’. ‘Ikk Vaari’ is an energetic and peppy dance number that promises to get everyone moving on the dance floor.

A Grand Sangeet Backdrop with Star Cast

The song features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, who are seen donning traditional ethnic attires, set against the backdrop of a grand sangeet celebration. The lively vibe and infectious beats make ‘Ikk Vaari’ a potential chartbuster.

Song Details: Composers, Singers, and Lyrics

The song is sung by Romy, with Tanishk Bagchi as the composer. The music production is handled by Tanishk Bagchi, Ganesh Waghela, and Shubhobarta Kundu, while Mudassar Aziz has penned the lyrics. Eric Pillai is credited with mixing and mastering the track.

‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ Crosses 20 Million Views

Meanwhile, the film’s first song, ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’, continues to win over audiences. Within just four days of its release, the track crossed 20 million views. Sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, the music is composed by Akshay & IP, adding to the buzz surrounding the film’s soundtrack.

Trailer and Star Cast: A Fun-Filled Family Entertainer

Apart from the songs, the trailer of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ has already left audiences laughing. Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, the film promises to be the ultimate family entertainer. The cast also includes Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and Dino Morea, adding humor and excitement to the plot.

Film Release and Previous Work by Arjun Kapoor

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025.

Before this, Arjun Kapoor was seen in ‘Singham Again’, where he played the antagonist. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, had a successful run at the box office, where it clashed with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ starring Kartik Aaryan. Both films performed well during their theatrical run.