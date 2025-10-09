Illegal Alcohol Bust in Nanakramguda: Couple Arrested with 10 Liters of Bootleg Liquor

Hyderabad: Authorities in Ranga Reddy district carried out a targeted operation against illegal liquor sales in Nanakramguda, leading to the arrest of a couple and the seizure of 10 liters of illicit alcohol.

The raid was conducted jointly by the District Task Force (DTF) and Shamsabad Excise officials, who intercepted Kishan Singh and Rekha Bai while they were selling the liquor. Officials also confiscated the scooter used by the duo to transport the contraband.

During the investigation, it emerged that the seized liquor had been procured from Dhoolpet and was being sold in small quantities to laborers in the Nanakramguda area.

The arrested couple, along with the confiscated alcohol, has been handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Station for further investigation.