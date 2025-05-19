HYDRAA Strikes Again: Illegal Constructions Demolished in Puppalaguda’s Dollar Hills

In a significant action against illegal encroachments, the Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRAA) has cleared unauthorized constructions in Dollar Hills, located in Puppalaguda under Manikonda Municipality in Narsingi Mandal.

Encroachment over Park, Roads, and Plot Areas

The land in question spans over 60 acres, originally owned by Santosh Reddy and his associates in Survey Numbers 104/1, 106, and 113. In 1998, Santosh Reddy developed a layout on 30 acres under the name “Dollar Hills” and sold about 80% of the plots after receiving preliminary approval from HMDA.

However, due to non-payment of required fees and lack of proper development, HMDA cancelled the layout in 2005. Unaware of this cancellation, some buyers continued to purchase plots and even constructed houses through LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) approvals.

Also Read: Diamond Hills Drama Ends: HYDRAA Sweeps in to Reclaim Encroached Land After Years of Legal Wrangling

Real Estate Developer NCC Accused of Violating Court Orders

Residents allege that a 2-acre park, internal roads, and several plots were merged with adjacent 30-acre land and sold to a real estate firm named NCC, treating the entire area as agricultural land. Although the dispute has been in court since 2016, NCC allegedly began construction without permissions, including excavation of cellars and use of explosives.

Residents complained to HYDRAA, citing the violation of court orders that prohibit construction during ongoing legal disputes.

HYDRAA Steps in with Swift Action

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, along with other officials, visited the site on May 14 and conducted a detailed inspection. Both parties were summoned to the HYDRAA office for a hearing. Following the review, HYDRAA deemed the construction illegal and ordered its demolition.

On Monday, HYDRAA officials removed the unauthorized construction and put up signboards declaring the land as protected. It was also noted that NCC had not obtained necessary permissions for digging and using explosives—actions taken very seriously by HYDRAA.

Legal Action and Future Implications

Residents have already lodged a complaint against Santosh Reddy at the Narsingi Police Station. HYDRAA has decided to implead itself in court cases involving encroachment on public utilities such as parks and roads.

This move by HYDRAA is being seen as a strong warning to those misusing legal loopholes to exploit land and public spaces.