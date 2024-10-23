Illegal Constructions Demolished in Hyderabad: Mailardevpally Sees Rising Tensions

Hyderabad: Tension is running high in the Mailardevpally area as revenue officials have initiated demolition activities in the TNGO colony. Illegal constructions on government land in Survey No. 156/1 are being torn down. The encroachments were demolished after residents failed to present any legal documents or permits for the structures.

A heated argument broke out between the affected residents and the revenue staff during the demolitions. The residents attempted to prevent the demolition, with one young woman making a scene by standing in front of the JCB machine. Tensions further escalated when stones were thrown at the JCB, leading to the police arresting the individual responsible. The affected residents are expressing their frustration, claiming they purchased the land for significant amounts of money.

In a related move, HYDRA has recently launched another initiative aimed at clearing illegal permanent shops encroaching on footpaths across Hyderabad. HYDRA has taken this step, citing concerns that these encroachments contribute to traffic congestion and put pedestrians at risk. With footpaths blocked, people are forced to walk on the roads, leading to accidents and further traffic issues.

AV Ranganath, along with Additional Commissioner of Traffic P. Vishwaprasad, held a review meeting at the Traffic Commissioner’s office to address the city’s traffic challenges. Ranganath announced that prior notice would be given to illegal encroachers before taking action.

As part of a pilot project, this initiative will focus on highly populated areas of Hyderabad. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams will work in conjunction with traffic police to alleviate congestion and facilitate a smoother flow of traffic in these bustling regions. Furthermore, DRF personnel will receive targeted training to improve their traffic management capabilities. Additionally, relevant departments have been directed to clear obstructions, including electricity transformers, telephone wires, and GHMC garbage bins from footpaths, thereby creating safer and more accessible pathways for pedestrians.

