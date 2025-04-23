Hyderabad: Illegal Hoardings Removed by Hydraa Officials

Kuthbullapur: In a crackdown on unauthorized advertisements, officials from Hydraa carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday, targeting illegal hoarding boards placed along the Dulapalli-Kompally main road under the Kompally municipality limits of Qutbullapur constituency.

According to authorities, several complaints had been received alleging that some organizers, in coordination with middlemen, were installing hoardings without securing proper government permissions. These illegal structures had reportedly become a commercial activity, flouting advertising regulations.

Responding to the complaints, the enforcement teams demolished a total of four hoardings — two in Kompally and two in Doolapalli.

Hydraa officials reiterated their commitment to uphold municipal rules and warned that similar action would be taken against other such violations in the future.