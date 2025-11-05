Hyderabad

Illegal Hookah Café Busted; Three Arrested, Equipment Worth ₹1.09 Lakh Seized

The Special Operations Team (SOT) carried out a surprise raid on an unauthorized hookah center operating under the Bachupally Police Station limits.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 November 2025 - 18:28
Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) carried out a surprise raid on an unauthorized hookah center operating under the Bachupally Police Station limits. Acting on reliable intelligence, the SOT officers raided a café named DI Coffee Shop in Nizampet, which was allegedly running a hookah setup without proper permission from the authorities.

During the operation, the police detained three individuals who were managing the illegal activity. Officials seized 10 hookah pots and related equipment, estimated to be worth around ₹1.09 lakh. According to the police, the establishment had been functioning secretly as a hookah lounge under the guise of a regular coffee shop, attracting young customers, especially during late-night hours.

Local residents had earlier complained about the nuisance and illegal gatherings at the café, prompting the police to act. Following the raid, a case has been registered, and the investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the hookah materials and whether similar setups are being operated elsewhere in the area.

Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against all cafes, lounges, and restaurants found running hookah services without a valid license. The SOT and Bachupally Police have also planned intensified inspections in the coming days to curb such unauthorized activities.

