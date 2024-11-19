Illegal Land Grabs at Ameenpur Lake Prompt Inspection by HYDRA Officials

Hyderabad: Hydra Commissioner Rangnath, accompanied by revenue and irrigation officials, conducted a detailed visit to the Ameenpur municipal area to inspect the large lake (Pedda Cheruvu). The visit came after residents raised concerns about illegal land encroachments in the area. The commissioner listened to the grievances of affected individuals, who demanded immediate action to address the issue.

Commissioner Assures Resolution of Land Issues

Commissioner Rangnath assured the affected residents that their concerns would be addressed promptly and pledged to prevent further illegal land encroachments. He emphasized that justice would be served and the government would act in the public’s best interest.

Fear Among Residents Amid Inspection

The sudden inspection by the Hydraa team has left many locals anxious. Residents expressed fears that anti-encroachment drives might lead to the demolition of their homes. While some supported the government’s efforts to reclaim public land, others urged transparency to ensure fair treatment.

Officials Highlight Longstanding Encroachments

Revenue and irrigation officials disclosed that encroachments on government lands around the lake have persisted for years. They stressed the importance of strict measures to reclaim public property while ensuring that no innocent individuals are adversely affected.

Commissioner Speaks to Media

Following the visit, Commissioner Rangnath addressed the media, stating:

“Our primary focus is to curb government and public land encroachments. We thoroughly review unauthorized constructions around the lake and will ensure that all actions are in the public interest. Justice for the affected will remain our top priority, and we will proceed strictly within the legal framework.”

Public Response and Demands

While many residents welcomed the commissioner’s visit as a positive step, they also urged authorities to act transparently and fairly. Several individuals advocated for preserving the lake’s surrounding land for public use, highlighting the importance of balancing development with community welfare.

Future Implications

This visit marks a significant move towards addressing encroachments and promoting development in Ameenpur. Its success will depend on how effectively authorities address public concerns while executing necessary actions to protect government land.