CM Revanth Reddy Orders Detention of Illegal Pakistan, Bangladesh Nationals in Telangana

In the wake of Operation Sindoor and heightened security concerns, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held an emergency meeting on Wednesday at the Command Control Center in Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including DGP Jitender, Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and representatives from the Army, Police, and Disaster Management departments.

Illegal Residents to Be Detained

During the meeting, CM Revanth issued a stern directive to detain all Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals residing illegally in Telangana. He emphasized the importance of maintaining internal security and directed officials to act without delay.

Communication and Surveillance to Be Strengthened

The Chief Minister ordered the establishment of a robust communication system at the Command Control Center to ensure real-time monitoring and coordination. All CCTV cameras across the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad will be connected to the command center.

He also instructed officials to enhance surveillance and tighten security across all district headquarters, sensitive areas, and foreign consulates in Hyderabad. Security at IT companies is also to be strengthened.

Political Unity and Administrative Readiness Urged

Calling for political restraint, CM Revanth stated, “A strong message of national unity in support of the Indian Army should be sent out. No politics should be played during these crucial times.”

He directed that all government employees in emergency services must report for duty, and any pending leaves should be canceled. Ministers and officials were also told to cancel any foreign trips.

Action Against Misinformation and Controversial Remarks

The Chief Minister warned that government employees making controversial statements on media or social media will face strict action. He also announced the launch of a 24/7 toll-free number for citizens.

Officials have been directed to establish a special cell to monitor and counter fake news and misinformation, particularly content that could incite panic.

Medical and Emergency Preparedness Reviewed

Instructions were given to ensure adequate stockpiling of blood and emergency medicines in hospitals. Authorities must provide real-time updates on the availability of hospital beds, especially in private institutions.

Coordination with the Red Cross and other aid agencies will be strengthened, and food stocks will be reviewed to ensure sufficiency in case of an emergency.

Community Engagement and Crime Monitoring

The Hyderabad Police have been asked to maintain close coordination with Peace Committees and remain on high alert. Additional monitoring of history-sheeters and individuals with criminal backgrounds has also been ordered to prevent any untoward incidents.

CM Revanth Reddy concluded with a firm message: maintaining peace and security is the highest priority, and the government is fully prepared to meet any challenge.