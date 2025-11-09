Illegal Sand Transport Busted in Medchal; Lorry Handed Over to Local Police

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Medchal district intercepted a lorry allegedly transporting sand illegally without a valid waybill on Sunday. The vehicle, bearing registration number TG 07 T 2556, was caught at a checkpoint within the Medchal Police Station limits.

According to officials, the lorry was not only operating without proper documentation but was also found carrying an overloaded quantity of sand, violating transportation regulations. Acting on credible information, the Medchal SOT police detained the vehicle and subsequently handed it over to the Medchal Police for further legal action.

Following the seizure, the Medchal Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace those involved in the illegal transport activity. Authorities have reiterated that strict measures will continue against unauthorized sand transportation in the district to curb environmental violations and ensure compliance with mining and transport laws.