Illegal Six-Storey Building Seized in Serilingampally for Document Forgery

Hyderabad, Kondapur: Town Planning officials at the Serilingampally Circle seized a large unauthorized construction on Saturday. The building, claimed to be an illegal project involving forged documents, was being constructed in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Colony, Plot No. 147, spanning approximately 300 square yards under the name of the late promoter, Promil Nanishetti.

After Promil’s death, forged signatures were used to create fake documents, enabling builder Golconda Ramesh to obtain stilt plus three floors construction permissions from the GHMC Town Planning Department. The construction work had commenced based on these forged approvals.

Court Intervenes Amidst Illegal Construction

Upon learning about the ongoing construction, Promil’s family approached the Kukatpally Court, which ordered an immediate halt to the building activity. However, defying court orders, the builder continued construction, prompting the family to seek the intervention of the High Court.

On May 20, the High Court directed authorities to take strict action. Acting on these orders, Town Planning officials, along with Gachibowli police, conducted a raid and seized the unauthorized construction on Saturday.

Also Read: Every Poor Family Will Receive an Indiramma House: Minister Ponguleti

Officials Involved in the Seizure

The seizure operation was led by Town Planning ACP Venkata Ramana, TPS Santosh Kumar, Gachibowli Inspector Habibulla Khan, among others, ensuring strict enforcement of the court’s directives.

This crackdown highlights the vigilance of authorities against illegal construction activities involving forged documents and emphasizes the importance of legal compliance in urban development.