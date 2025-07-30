Blood Test Board Outside, Sperm Collection Inside — Illegal Clinic Busted in Secunderabad

A shocking incident came to light in Secunderabad where a sperm collection center was found to be illegally operating under the cover of a blood sample lab. The raid was conducted by officials from the Gopalapuram Police Station, who had been investigating suspicious activity for nearly two months.

The facility, named “Indian Sperm Tech,” had displayed itself as a blood sample collection center, but upon closer inspection, a board inside revealed its actual purpose: sperm collection.

Police detained and questioned Pankaj Patel, the owner, and a manager from the center. With support from the CLUES team, they recovered documents, digital records, and logs indicating the number of sperm and egg (ovum) samples collected from donors.

According to sources, eight nurses and four employees were engaged in collecting samples. Donors were reportedly paid ₹500 for the first visit, ₹600 for the second, and the amount increased for return visits — an incentive to keep the operation running steadily.

The collected samples were stored in cooling drums and transported to another location within 48 hours.

Locals said they were told that the center was for blood sample collection only. “We saw a board outside for blood tests, but once you go inside, there is a clear board stating, ‘Sperm Collection’,” said Diwakar, a nearby shop owner.

Pankaj Patel claimed the center had all required licenses and permissions, but police are now verifying the authenticity of those documents.

The incident has raised serious concerns about unauthorized sperm donation centers operating in residential areas under false labels. The police have not ruled out the possibility of a larger network behind such centers.

Investigations are still underway, and further legal action is expected once document verification is complete.