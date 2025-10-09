Illegal Stockpile of Firecrackers Seized in Hyderabad Ahead of Diwali

Hyderabad: In a major operation ahead of Diwali, the Task Force and Crime Teams carried out joint raids under the Tappachabutra Police Station limits and seized a huge quantity of illegally stored firecrackers.

Acting on reliable intelligence, officials conducted searches at two separate locations and discovered large consignments of fireworks being stored without proper authorization. The seized material was immediately confiscated, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: KTR Accuses Congress Govt of Pushing TGSRTC Toward Privatization Amid Fare Hike Rows

Speaking about the operation, Circle Inspector Abhilash cautioned that storing massive amounts of firecrackers without safety measures is extremely dangerous and could pose a serious threat to lives and property. He urged both traders and the public to follow legal protocols and obtain the necessary permissions before selling or stocking fireworks.

The police have also warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating safety and licensing regulations during the festive season.