Hyderabad

Illegal Stockpile of Firecrackers Seized in Hyderabad Ahead of Diwali

In a major operation ahead of Diwali, the Task Force and Crime Teams carried out joint raids under the Tappachabutra Police Station limits and seized a huge quantity of illegally stored firecrackers.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 22:55
Illegal Stockpile of Firecrackers Seized in Hyderabad Ahead of Diwali
Illegal Stockpile of Firecrackers Seized in Hyderabad Ahead of Diwali

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a major operation ahead of Diwali, the Task Force and Crime Teams carried out joint raids under the Tappachabutra Police Station limits and seized a huge quantity of illegally stored firecrackers.

Acting on reliable intelligence, officials conducted searches at two separate locations and discovered large consignments of fireworks being stored without proper authorization. The seized material was immediately confiscated, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: KTR Accuses Congress Govt of Pushing TGSRTC Toward Privatization Amid Fare Hike Rows

Speaking about the operation, Circle Inspector Abhilash cautioned that storing massive amounts of firecrackers without safety measures is extremely dangerous and could pose a serious threat to lives and property. He urged both traders and the public to follow legal protocols and obtain the necessary permissions before selling or stocking fireworks.

The police have also warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating safety and licensing regulations during the festive season.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 22:55
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button