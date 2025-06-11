Illegal Structure? GHMC Seals Popular Maangalya Shopping Mall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Town Planning authorities of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have sealed the Maangalya Shopping Mall located at RTC Crossroads for carrying out construction without the necessary approvals.

According to officials from GHMC Circle 15, the building was sealed due to the lack of an Occupancy Certificate (OC), which is mandatory for operating commercial establishments. The authorities further clarified that strict action will be taken against any businesses operating without proper permissions.

The now-sealed outlet was inaugurated in September last year by popular film actress Keerthy Suresh and was Maangalya’s 20th store in Hyderabad.