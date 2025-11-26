Illegal Structures Demolished in Jawahar Nagar, Revenue Officials Launch Major Crackdown

Medchal District: Revenue authorities carried out a large-scale demolition drive in Jawahar Nagar on Wednesday, targeting several illegal constructions identified across multiple survey numbers.

According to officials, unauthorized structures situated in Survey Numbers 376, 377, 293, and 202 were demolished as part of the operation.

Massive Demolition Drive Under Tight Security

The demolition activity was conducted under heavy security deployment, with revenue officials and police personnel working together to ensure smooth and safe execution.

The crackdown took place in several key areas, including:

Malkaram

Santosh Nagar

Opposite the Jawahar Nagar Police Station

YSR Nagar

Surrounding localities

Officials stated that the structures were built without proper permissions and violated municipal and land regulations.

Operation Continues Against Unauthorized Constructions

Authorities have confirmed that this is part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal encroachments in the rapidly expanding Jawahar Nagar region. Further inspections are expected to continue in the coming days.

Residents have been advised to ensure proper documentation before undertaking any construction activity in restricted or disputed survey zones.