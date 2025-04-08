Hyderabad: Illegal Structures Demolished in Kokapet’s Survey No. 100 Amid Heavy Security

Hyderabad: Revenue officials, accompanied by police personnel, launched a demolition drive on Tuesday morning to clear illegal constructions in Survey No. 100 of Kokapet. The action was taken following reports of encroachment on government land, where commercial complexes were allegedly being built without proper authorization.

Revenue and Police Teams Act on Complaints

The Gandipet Revenue Department, acting on multiple complaints from local residents, reached the location early in the day with the necessary machinery and police backup. The site was cordoned off as security was tightened to prevent any untoward incident during the operation.

Encroachment Cleared on Government Land

According to officials, unauthorized construction of business complexes had begun on the encroached land. The demolition began as per official directives to reclaim public land and prevent further encroachments.

Demolition Work Underway

As per latest updates, the demolition operation was still in progress at the time of filing this report, with heavy police deployment ensuring law and order during the drive. The authorities have warned that further illegal structures in the area will also be dealt with strictly.