ILT20 Season 3: Australia Spinner Adam Zampa Joins Sharjah Warriorz

Sharjah: The Sharjah Warriorz are thrilled to announce the signing of Australian international cricketer Adam Zampa for the remainder of ILT20 Season 3. Zampa will replace Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis in the squad.

Zampa’s Impressive T20 Career

Zampa, who had a brief stint in the inaugural ILT20 season, brings a wealth of experience with nearly 400 T20 matches under his belt. The Australian spinner boasts an impressive economy rate of under eight runs per over, with 117 wickets in 95 T20Is and 355 wickets in 291 T20s. Notably, he has claimed four five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket.

A key player for Australia in their 2021 T20 World Cup triumph, Zampa finished second on the wickets chart with 13 wickets from seven matches, boasting an outstanding economy rate of 5.81. His best performance in the tournament was a match-winning 5-19, the best bowling figures of the entire World Cup. His previous experience in the UAE and Oman will be invaluable for the Sharjah Warriorz in the current ILT20 season.

Zampa’s Franchise Experience

The 32-year-old spinner is no stranger to franchise leagues, having played in the Big Bash League in Australia, the IPL in India, the Caribbean Premier League, The Hundred in the UK, the Vitality Blast, and Major League Cricket in the USA.

Sharjah Warriorz Boosted by Zampa’s Presence

Zampa joins a formidable bowling line-up that includes Adil Rashid, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Jawadullah, and captains like Tim Southee and Adam Milne.

“I am delighted to be returning to the UAE and joining the Sharjah Warriorz for Season 3 of the ILT20. The Warriorz are among the best franchises in the tournament and I look forward to working alongside players like Adil Rashid, Tim Southee, and JP Duminy. I am confident that we will perform well as a team and deliver great results for our fans,” said Zampa.

Sharjah Warriorz Coaching Staff Praises Zampa

Coach JP Duminy expressed excitement over Zampa’s inclusion, stating, “Adam Zampa is a brilliant bowler, one that every team would love to have. We are delighted to have him in our squad, and we believe he will be crucial to our success in the tournament this season. He’s one of the most dangerous bowlers in T20 cricket, and we’re confident he’ll make a significant impact.”

Chief Operating Officer Kshemal Waingankar also shared his enthusiasm: “The Sharjah Warriorz are elated to have Adam Zampa join us for the third season of ILT20. His never-say-die attitude is infectious and will surely lift the team. We can’t wait to see him create problems for the opposition batsmen.”

With Zampa’s arrival, the Sharjah Warriorz are gearing up for a strong finish to the season.