Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, eyes on T20 World Cup Return

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his comeback to international cricket after a meeting with officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday. Wasim, who had previously retired from international cricket in November last year, has made himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20I format leading up to ICC T20I World Cup 2024,” said Wasim in his statement.

Expressing his gratitude towards the PCB for their trust and support, Wasim has vowed to give his utmost to bring glory to the nation on the cricketing stage. Speculations about Wasim’s return started circulating after his stellar performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played a pivotal role in helping Islamabad United secure the championship.

With 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is under his belt, Wasim has showcased his prowess with the ball, accumulating 44 and 65 wickets respectively in these formats, leveraging his left-arm spin to great effect. The selectors are now set to unveil a pool of players for a training camp scheduled to take place at an army base in Kakul, Northern Pakistan, marking the beginning of preparations for the national side ahead of the T20 World Cup slated for June.