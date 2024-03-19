Imad Wasim Spotted Smoking in Dressing Room During PSL 2024 Final: Video

Former Pakistan cricket star Imad Wasim found himself under scrutiny after being spotted smoking in the dressing room following his remarkable five-wicket haul for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine final against Multan Sultans.

The final, held at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena, witnessed Islamabad United clinching their third PSL title with a nail-biting two-wicket victory, largely propelled by Wasim’s outstanding performance with the ball and Martin Guptill’s crucial half-century.

Pakistan Sutta league 😭😭pic.twitter.com/nNt3vv669R — Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) March 18, 2024

Wasim showcased his bowling prowess by wreaking havoc in the Multan Sultan batting lineup from the onset. He claimed the crucial wicket of opener Yasir Khan in just the second over and continued to dismantle the opposition, eventually finishing with impressive figures of 5 for 23. Notably, his fifer marked a historic feat as he became the first-ever bowler to achieve such a milestone in a PSL final, restricting Multan Sultans to a modest total of 159 for nine.

However, despite his on-field heroics, Wasim’s post-match conduct raised eyebrows as he was observed smoking in the dressing room, drawing comparisons to previous incidents involving cricketers. Notably, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell faced similar scrutiny in previous years for smoking-related incidents during international matches.

On the batting front, Martin Guptill’s rapid-fire 50 off 32 balls played a pivotal role in keeping Islamabad United’s chase alive amidst frequent wicket losses. A crucial partnership between Guptill and Azam Khan, followed by a decisive cameo from Naseem Shah, ultimately propelled Islamabad United to victory, with Hunain Shah’s title-winning boundary sealing the triumph in the final ball of the match.

Despite the celebratory mood surrounding Islamabad United’s PSL triumph, Wasim’s off-field behavior has stirred debate within the cricketing community, highlighting the importance of maintaining professional conduct both on and off the field.