IMD Forecasts Intense Heatwaves Across India This Summer

India is set to experience an exceptionally hot summer from April to June, with temperatures expected to be significantly higher than usual. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning stating that hot winds will intensify day by day, particularly affecting central, eastern, and northwestern regions of the country.

The department has forecasted a particularly severe heatwave in northwest India, with some areas in western India also likely to experience above-average temperatures. The general trend indicates that most regions will record maximum temperatures well above normal levels.

States at Risk of Extreme Heat

The states most vulnerable to extreme heat and intense heatwaves include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. Experts predict that this summer will lead to a significant rise in power consumption, estimating a 9 to 10 percent increase in demand due to the extreme heat conditions.

Power Consumption Surge

The increased temperatures are expected to place additional strain on India’s power grid, with officials forecasting a spike in electricity demand. In 2023, power demand peaked at 250 gigawatts (GW) on May 30, exceeding expectations by 6.3 percent. Given the anticipated summer heat, similar or even higher demands are expected this year.

Precautionary Measures and Public Awareness

In light of these extreme weather conditions, officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures to mitigate the risks of heat-related illnesses. It is essential for individuals to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and follow guidelines issued by health and safety authorities to reduce the impact of heatwaves.