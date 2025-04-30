Telangana Braces for Thunderstorms; IMD Hyderabad Issues Five-Day Weather Alert

Amidst relentless heat gripping Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Wednesday issued a five-day thunderstorm warning, even as temperatures continue to soar across the State.

An orange alert for heatwave conditions has been sounded for 17 districts, where daytime temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 44°C.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, intense heatwave-like conditions were reported across several regions. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 45.2°C, while districts such as Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli experienced temperatures close to 44.9°C.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperatures hovered between 41°C and 41.9°C, but some relief is in sight. IMD forecasts thunderstorms and gusty winds for Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts over the next few days.

Districts on Thunderstorm Alert

The IMD’s five-day thunderstorm warning covers a wide swath of the State, including:

Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Districts Facing Continued Heatwave Conditions

Severe heat will persist in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, and Suryapet.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid exposure during peak afternoon hours.