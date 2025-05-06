IMD Issues 5-Day Rain Forecast for Telangana, Hailstorm Alert in 12 Districts

Hyderabad: After days of intense heat, rainfall has returned to Telangana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across the state for the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms in several areas.

According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected from Tuesday to Saturday due to the impact of a surface trough. During this period, maximum temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Districts including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to experience wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h along with hailstorms.

Similarly, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Khammam districts may also witness hailstorms with gusty winds.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhongir, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Meanwhile, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

On Wednesday, thunderstorms and rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are forecast in Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Siddipet, Bhongir, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Rainfall is expected to continue in Hyderabad and northern Telangana districts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as per IMD’s extended forecast.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), moderate rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours in Hyderabad, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Kamareddy, and Mulugu districts.