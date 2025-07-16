IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Telangana: These Areas on High Flood Watch

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Telangana: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts in Telangana on Thursday, July 17. The forecast warns of isolated heavy showers that could lead to waterlogging, low-lying area flooding, and possible traffic disruptions.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Telangana: Thunderstorm Alert Issued for 22 Districts

In addition to heavy rainfall warnings, the IMD has issued thunderstorm alerts for 22 districts across Telangana. The districts under watch include:

Northern Telangana : Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu

Eastern Telangana : Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad

Central Telangana : Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir

: Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir Western & Southern Telangana: Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal

These districts may experience lightning, gusty winds, and short spells of rain, especially during late evening hours.

Strong Surface Winds Expected Across All Districts

The IMD also cautioned that strong surface winds are likely to affect all 33 districts of Telangana. This could result in minor disruptions such as fallen tree branches, power line interruptions, and reduced visibility on roads.

Hyderabad to Experience Light Rain, Gusty Winds

In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to remain cloudy for the next 24 hours.

Light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are likely in parts of the city, especially by evening or night.

Morning hours may see hazy conditions , affecting visibility during commute.

, affecting visibility during commute. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to 24°C.

Public Advisory

Residents are advised to:

Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms or strong winds

Stay away from trees, electric poles, and open fields during lightning

Drive cautiously, especially in areas prone to waterlogging or poor visibility

Keep emergency contact numbers handy

With a mix of heavy rain, thunderstorm activity, and strong winds expected, citizens are urged to stay alert and follow official advisories.