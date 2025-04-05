Hyderabad: IMD Issues Thunderstorm and Lightning Warning for Telangana from April 7 to 12

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning over several districts from April 7 to 12. While the weather is expected to remain dry on Saturday and Sunday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely across the state starting Monday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely to occur on April 7 and 8. Residents of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Jangaon districts have been specifically advised to remain cautious.

The forecast also indicates a continued possibility of thunderstorms and lightning on April 8 and 9, along with strong winds gusting up to 40 kmph. The weather warning has been extended to include additional districts: Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool.

The IMD has further stated that light to moderate rainfall may occur in parts of the state between April 10 and 12. People living in the affected districts — particularly farmers, herders, and agricultural laborers — have been urged to take necessary precautions and stay updated on local weather bulletins.

Authorities recommend staying indoors during thunderstorms and securing loose outdoor items to prevent potential damage from strong winds.