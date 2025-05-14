IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Karnataka: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected till May 17

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and several districts in Karnataka, warning of heavy rains, gusty winds (30–50 kmph), and thunderstorms until Thursday, May 14. The alert comes amid predictions of an early southwest monsoon onset in the state.

IMD Yellow Alert: Districts on High Alert

The yellow alert is in place for the following Karnataka districts:

Bengaluru Urban & Rural

Udupi

Chikkaballapur

Kolar

Tumakuru

Vijayapura

Bagalkot

Bidar

Uttara Kannada

Karnataka Weather Forecast (District-Wise Breakdown)

Coastal Karnataka (May 14–17)

Heavy rain expected in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on May 14.

expected in and on May 14. Light to moderate showers to continue through May 17 across all coastal districts.

North Interior Karnataka

Gusty winds (50–60 kmph) and heavy rain expected in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri on May 14.

and heavy rain expected in on May 14. Widespread moderate rain predicted for Bidar, Raichur, Kalburgi, and surrounding areas until May 17.

South Interior Karnataka

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, and Tumakuru on May 14.

on May 14. Consistent rainfall expected through May 17 across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Bengaluru saw heavy rainfall and winds on Tuesday (May 14), causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. The temperature dropped to 32°C, offering relief from the heat. Rainfall recorded:

City Center : 34.2 mm

: 34.2 mm HAL Old Airport : 41 mm

: 41 mm Bengaluru Urban: 33.5 mm

Bengaluru Daily Outlook

May 14–17 : Partly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms

: Partly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms May 18–19: Rain likely

Monsoon Arrival in Karnataka

According to IMD meteorologist CS Patil, the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by May 27. Karnataka typically receives monsoon rains four days after Kerala, indicating a possible arrival by end of May.

Residents in alert districts are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow updates from the IMD and local authorities.