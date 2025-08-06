Telangana

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Expected Across Telangana

A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Expected Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall across several districts of Telangana over the coming days. Heavy showers are expected in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts, with the possibility of lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h.

Authorities have advised residents to remain alert due to the weather conditions. A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with chances of light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C. Early morning sunlight was observed, but most parts of the day remained under cloud cover.

This weather pattern is likely to continue throughout the week, with rain forecasted until August 11. Districts such as Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri are expected to receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for many areas on Wednesday and Thursday, urging the public to take precautions. Farmers working in the fields and motorists have been especially advised to stay cautious during this period.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre also confirmed that intense rainfall is expected in Telangana for the next two days.

