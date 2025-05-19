Heatwave Grips Telangana, But IMD Predicts Early Monsoon Breakthrough

Residents across Telangana are battling intense heat conditions, with temperatures soaring between 40°C and 44°C in several districts. The harsh sun, coupled with severe heatwaves, has made daily life difficult for many. As the summer reaches its peak, health concerns and water scarcity have added to the public’s woes.

IMD Forecasts Rain for the Next Four Days

Bringing a ray of hope, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across the state for the next four days. Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre stated that weather changes are due to a surface trough and cyclonic circulation forming over the Bay of Bengal.

These systems are expected to bring moderate to heavy showers across Telangana, offering much-needed respite from the sweltering conditions.

Thunderstorms and Lightning Expected in Several Districts

Starting Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in districts such as Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

A yellow alert has been issued in these regions, and the met department has instructed emergency services and local municipalities to be on high alert. Teams from NDRF and STRF have been asked to conduct advance inspections and remain prepared.

Early Arrival of Southwest Monsoon This Year

In a rare development, the southwest monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast earlier than usual — by May 24 — instead of the typical June 1 onset. According to officials, the monsoon has already advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and will likely spread across all southern states within ten days of its Kerala entry. Telangana can expect widespread monsoon rainfall by the first week of June.

Mercury to Drop by 5°C, Offering Temporary Relief

Officials have predicted a drop in temperature by as much as 5°C over the coming days due to the rain. This will provide temporary relief from the extreme heat and bring comfort to people across Telangana. However, authorities continue to urge residents to stay cautious during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours.