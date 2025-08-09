Telangana Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Week-Long Heavy Rains Across State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning predicting heavy rains in Telangana. Isolated heavy rains have been forecast at various places in the state from the 9th to the 15th, while rain is likely across the state for the next seven days.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Nagarkurnool districts on the 10th and 11th, and residents of these districts have been advised to remain cautious.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on the 12th, 13th, and 15th of October. The department also said there is a possibility of thunder, lightning, and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at some places.

In view of this situation, the Telangana government has alerted all departments, including the police and other concerned agencies. District collectors have been directed to be available to the public at all times and to take steps for public safety by coordinating with all departments. Authorities have also been instructed to take precautionary measures.