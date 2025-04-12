IMD Thunderstorm with Lightning Warning in Telangana: 72-Hour Yellow Alert Issued

Hyderabad, April 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm with lightning warning for Telangana, predicting severe weather conditions over the next 72 hours. A yellow alert is active across the state, with isolated areas likely to face gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning, and moderate rainfall until April 16.

IMD Thunderstorm with Lightning Warning: Key Forecast Details

Severe Weather: Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to hit isolated parts of Telangana until April 14.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to hit isolated parts of Telangana until April 14. Rainfall Pattern: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at isolated locations over the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at isolated locations over the next five days. Temperature Trends: Maximum temperatures to rise by 2-3°C in the next three days, followed by a drop post-rainfall.

Maximum temperatures to rise by in the next three days, followed by a drop post-rainfall. Dry Spell: Dry weather likely on April 17-18, per the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

Districts Under IMD Thunderstorm Alert

The warning covers Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and surrounding districts. Nizamabad recorded the highest temperature (43.3°C) on Friday, while Hyderabad’s Musheerabad peaked at 39.7°C.

Impact of IMD Thunderstorm Warning on Agriculture and Daily Life

Farmers growing chillies, rice, corn, and mangoes are advised to safeguard crops against sudden downpours and wind damage. Urban residents should prepare for:

Power disruptions due to lightning strikes.

due to lightning strikes. Foggy mornings reducing visibility until April 16.

reducing visibility until April 16. Traffic delays in low-lying or waterlogged areas.

IMD-Recommended Safety Precautions

Avoid open fields, water bodies, and tall structures during storms.

Secure loose outdoor items to prevent wind-related accidents.

Follow official IMD updates via weather apps or local authorities.

Temperature Fluctuations Post-IMD Thunderstorm Warning

While Adilabad hit 41.8°C last week, temperatures are expected to dip after the thunderstorms. Scattered showers over the next five days may offer temporary relief from the heat.

Stay Alert: The IMD thunderstorm with lightning warning in Telangana urges residents to monitor weather changes closely. Adhere to advisories for real-time updates on Telangana’s severe weather conditions.