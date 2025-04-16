IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Telangana; Rains Lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds in various districts of Telangana on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the state are likely to experience inclement weather over the next three days.

Thunderstorm and Wind Alerts Issued

As per the IMD forecast, squally winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are expected in some districts, while others may experience winds between 30-40 kmph. These gusty winds are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, posing a risk to outdoor activities and travel.

The weather department has also indicated that such conditions may prevail for the next two days, with isolated places receiving light to moderate rainfall.

Rise in Temperatures and Cyclonic Activity

Despite the rainfall, temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. A surface cyclonic circulation, which was active over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level, has now weakened, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Hyderabad Sees Sudden Rains

Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rain on Tuesday afternoon, providing temporary relief from the heat. However, the sun returned soon after the showers, and by Wednesday morning, the city was once again under the grip of intense heat.

Water Scarcity and Public Discomfort

Alongside the fluctuating weather, Hyderabadis are facing the brunt of water scarcity and dry conditions. Humidity levels have dropped significantly, adding to public discomfort. With rising temperatures and limited water supply, residents across several localities are facing hardships.

The Meteorological Centre continues to monitor weather patterns and has advised citizens to stay alert and take necessary precautions in view of the expected thunderstorms and strong winds.