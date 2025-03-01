IML 2025: Upul Tharanga’s Blazing Century Leads Sri Lanka Masters to Thrilling 3-Wicket Win

Vadodara: Upul Tharanga’s sensational 51-ball century powered Sri Lanka Masters to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia Masters in the International Masters League (IML) 2025. Chasing a massive target of 218, Sri Lanka rode on a stellar 153-run second-wicket partnership between Tharanga and Lahiru Thirimanne to clinch the win in the final over.

Tharanga and Thirimanne Dominate the Chase

After the early dismissal of Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka found themselves under pressure. However, Tharanga (102 off 54) and Thirimanne (53 off 34) put up a batting masterclass, attacking the Australian bowlers with effortless stroke play.

Tharanga’s explosive 31-ball fifty set the stage for his onslaught.

set the stage for his onslaught. Thirimanne’s controlled aggression ensured the chase remained on track.

ensured the chase remained on track. Tharanga received a lifeline on 83 and capitalized on it to reach his century.

With wickets falling in quick succession, Isuru Udana (15 off 6) played a cameo, and Chaturanga de Silva sealed the game with a six in the final moments.

Australia Masters Set a Challenging Target

Batting first, Australia Masters posted 217/4, led by Shaun Marsh (77 off 49) and Ben Dunk (56 off 29). Daniel Christian (34 off 13) provided a late flourish, while Ben Cutting (19 off 7) added crucial runs at the death.

Shane Watson’s aggressive start was cut short by Dhammika Prasad.

was cut short by Dhammika Prasad. Marsh and Dunk’s 102-run stand put Australia in control.

put Australia in control. Sri Lankan bowlers struck back in the final overs to keep the target within reach.

Match Summary

Australia Masters: 217/4 (Shaun Marsh 77, Ben Dunk 56, Daniel Christian 34; Asela Gunaratne 1/37)

Sri Lanka Masters: 222/7 (Upul Tharanga 102, Lahiru Thirimanne 53; Ben Laughlin 3/35)

Sri Lanka Masters won by 3 wickets.