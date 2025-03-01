Sports

IML 2025: Upul Tharanga’s Blazing Century Leads Sri Lanka Masters to Thrilling 3-Wicket Win

Upul Tharanga’s sensational 51-ball century powered Sri Lanka Masters to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia Masters in the International Masters League (IML) 2025.

Uma Devi1 March 2025 - 14:20
IML 2025: Upul Tharanga’s Blazing Century Leads Sri Lanka Masters to Thrilling 3-Wicket Win
IML 2025: Upul Tharanga’s Blazing Century Leads Sri Lanka Masters to Thrilling 3-Wicket Win

Vadodara: Upul Tharanga’s sensational 51-ball century powered Sri Lanka Masters to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia Masters in the International Masters League (IML) 2025. Chasing a massive target of 218, Sri Lanka rode on a stellar 153-run second-wicket partnership between Tharanga and Lahiru Thirimanne to clinch the win in the final over.

Tharanga and Thirimanne Dominate the Chase

After the early dismissal of Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka found themselves under pressure. However, Tharanga (102 off 54) and Thirimanne (53 off 34) put up a batting masterclass, attacking the Australian bowlers with effortless stroke play.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s 300th ODI: A Milestone of Legend and Legacy

  • Tharanga’s explosive 31-ball fifty set the stage for his onslaught.
  • Thirimanne’s controlled aggression ensured the chase remained on track.
  • Tharanga received a lifeline on 83 and capitalized on it to reach his century.

With wickets falling in quick succession, Isuru Udana (15 off 6) played a cameo, and Chaturanga de Silva sealed the game with a six in the final moments.

Australia Masters Set a Challenging Target

Batting first, Australia Masters posted 217/4, led by Shaun Marsh (77 off 49) and Ben Dunk (56 off 29). Daniel Christian (34 off 13) provided a late flourish, while Ben Cutting (19 off 7) added crucial runs at the death.

  • Shane Watson’s aggressive start was cut short by Dhammika Prasad.
  • Marsh and Dunk’s 102-run stand put Australia in control.
  • Sri Lankan bowlers struck back in the final overs to keep the target within reach.

Match Summary

Australia Masters: 217/4 (Shaun Marsh 77, Ben Dunk 56, Daniel Christian 34; Asela Gunaratne 1/37)
Sri Lanka Masters: 222/7 (Upul Tharanga 102, Lahiru Thirimanne 53; Ben Laughlin 3/35)

Sri Lanka Masters won by 3 wickets.

Tags
Uma Devi1 March 2025 - 14:20

Related Articles

Gukesh Rises to Career-High No. 3, Praggnanandhaa Returns to Top 10 in FIDE Rankings

Gukesh Rises to Career-High No. 3, Praggnanandhaa Returns to Top 10 in FIDE Rankings

1 March 2025 - 16:58
Champions Trophy 2025: England Bat First Against South Africa in Jos Buttler’s Farewell as Captain

Champions Trophy 2025: England Bat First Against South Africa in Jos Buttler’s Farewell as Captain

1 March 2025 - 14:34
Virat Kohli's 300th ODI: A Milestone of Legend and Legacy

Virat Kohli’s 300th ODI: A Milestone of Legend and Legacy

1 March 2025 - 13:41
Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Enter Semi-Finals After Rain Washes Out Clash Against Afghanistan

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Enter Semi-Finals After Rain Washes Out Clash Against Afghanistan

1 March 2025 - 13:29
Back to top button