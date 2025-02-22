IML: All You Need to Know as Tendulkar-Led India Masters Take on Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters

Mumbai: The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kick off on Saturday at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium, with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7:30 pm.

About the Inaugural Edition of IML

The inaugural edition of the International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing legends. The star-studded line-up includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats.

Key Information for IML Fans

Where to Watch : The matches will be available on Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV, and livestreamed on JioHotstar .

: The matches will be available on and on TV, and livestreamed on . When : Matches will start at 7:30 pm .

: Matches will start at . Venues : After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Vadodara and then Raipur .

: After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to and then . Where to Buy Tickets: Tickets for the IML are available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the competition.

Complimentary Tickets for Students and Senior Citizens

For the opening match, complimentary tickets will be available for students and senior citizens. These tickets can be claimed at the box office at DY Patil Stadium.

Squads for the Opening Match

India Masters:

Sachin Tendulkar (captain)

(captain) Yuvraj Singh

Yusuf Pathan

Irfan Pathan

Ambati Rayudu

Stuart Binny

Dhawal Kulkarni

Vinay Kumar

Shahbaz Nadeem

Rahul Sharma

Naman Ojha

Pawan Negi

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Abhimanyu Mithun

Saurabh Tiwary

Sri Lanka Masters:

Kumar Sangakkara (captain)

(captain) Romesh Kaluwitharana

Ashan Priyanjan

Upul Tharanga

Nuwan Pradeep

Lahiru Thirimanne

Chinthaka Jayasinghe

Seekkuge Prasanna

Jeevan Mendis

Isuru Udana

Dhammika Prasad

Suranga Lakmal

Dilruwan Perera

Asela Gunaratne

Chaturanga De Silva

The IML promises to bring cricketing nostalgia with legends of the game coming together for a spectacular competition.