IML: All You Need to Know as Tendulkar-Led India Masters Take on Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters
The much-anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to kick off on Saturday at Navi Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium, with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters locking horns against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match, starting at 7:30 pm.
About the Inaugural Edition of IML
The inaugural edition of the International Masters League will showcase an exceptional roster of cricketing legends. The star-studded line-up includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies icons Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka’s former captain Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, and Australia’s Shane Watson, among other cricketing greats.
Key Information for IML Fans
- Where to Watch: The matches will be available on Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits on TV, and livestreamed on JioHotstar.
- When: Matches will start at 7:30 pm.
- Venues: After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Vadodara and then Raipur.
- Where to Buy Tickets: Tickets for the IML are available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the competition.
Complimentary Tickets for Students and Senior Citizens
For the opening match, complimentary tickets will be available for students and senior citizens. These tickets can be claimed at the box office at DY Patil Stadium.
Squads for the Opening Match
India Masters:
- Sachin Tendulkar (captain)
- Yuvraj Singh
- Yusuf Pathan
- Irfan Pathan
- Ambati Rayudu
- Stuart Binny
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- Vinay Kumar
- Shahbaz Nadeem
- Rahul Sharma
- Naman Ojha
- Pawan Negi
- Gurkeerat Singh Mann
- Abhimanyu Mithun
- Saurabh Tiwary
Sri Lanka Masters:
- Kumar Sangakkara (captain)
- Romesh Kaluwitharana
- Ashan Priyanjan
- Upul Tharanga
- Nuwan Pradeep
- Lahiru Thirimanne
- Chinthaka Jayasinghe
- Seekkuge Prasanna
- Jeevan Mendis
- Isuru Udana
- Dhammika Prasad
- Suranga Lakmal
- Dilruwan Perera
- Asela Gunaratne
- Chaturanga De Silva
The IML promises to bring cricketing nostalgia with legends of the game coming together for a spectacular competition.