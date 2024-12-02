Asia

Immense anger in Hindu community over attacks in Bangladesh: VHP’s Kapil Khanna

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Delhi President, Kapil Khanna, announced on Monday that the civil society of Delhi will stage a protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission on December 10, in response to the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh.

Fouzia Farhana2 December 2024 - 14:56
New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Delhi President, Kapil Khanna, announced on Monday that the civil society of Delhi will stage a protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission on December 10, in response to the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh.

The arrest has highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking to IANS at a protest in New Delhi over the atrocities on Hindus, Khanna expressed the anger within the community both in Delhi and worldwide.

“There is immense anger in the Hindu community right now. To express this, lakhs of people from civil society will protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on December 10. Hindus are no longer willing to tolerate this situation,” Khanna said.

He emphasised the demand for security for Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the United Nations and the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of the minority community.

Khanna highlighted the deteriorating situation for Hindus in Bangladesh, noting that since 1947, any incidents affecting the community are often portrayed as actions against the state.

“We are being oppressed, our religious places are being destroyed, and our revered saints are being imprisoned instead of protected. This is unacceptable,” he added, condemning the arrest of the monk, who is associated with the ISKCON.

Das was arrested on charges of sedition after allegedly disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag, a claim denied by his supporters.

His arrest led to protests, during which a lawyer was killed in clashes between Das’ supporters and the police.

Das has been denied bail, and the Dhaka High Court rejected a petition to ban ISKCON’s Bangladesh chapter, which the authorities have labelled a ‘radical organisation’ that poses a threat to national security.

Khanna reiterated the demand for the United Nations and the Bangladeshi government to provide adequate security for Hindus and religious leaders facing persecution.

Fouzia Farhana2 December 2024 - 14:56

