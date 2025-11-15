Important Alert for Ration Card Holders: Your Card Could Be Blocked If This Step Is Ignored

Hyderabad: A large number of residents in the Mehdipatnam circle who recently received new ration cards have still not completed their e-KYC verification, raising concerns about future interruptions in ration distribution. In view of this, Mehdipatnam Assistant Supply Officer Bushra Sultana has urged beneficiaries to complete the mandatory process without delay.

Speaking about the issue, Bushra Sultana explained that her priority is to ensure that important government information reaches people on time so that they can complete essential procedures smoothly. She noted that while many citizens have collected their ration cards, they have failed to complete the e-KYC, which is crucial for securing the card and ensuring uninterrupted access to ration supplies.

She clarified that e-KYC involves biometric authentication of every family member listed on the ration card. This verification can be done easily at any nearby fair price shop. Once the process is completed, the ration card becomes fully secure and the chances of technical issues are significantly reduced.

According to official data shared by Sultana, the Mehdipatnam circle has Many registered members, yet only few have completed their e-KYC so far. She added that many cards require immediate verification due to pending authentication.

The officer advised residents to visit their nearest ration shop as soon as possible to finish the process. She further informed that apart from regular distribution days, dealers have been instructed to keep their shops open from the 21st to the 25th specifically to facilitate e-KYC, ensuring that maximum people are able to complete it.

Bushra Sultana warned that families who delay the process may face difficulties in receiving ration in the coming months. She encouraged all members listed on a ration card to visit the shop together and complete their biometric verification at the earliest.

She concluded by appealing to the public to spread this important message widely so that no eligible resident is deprived of ration due to incomplete e-KYC.