Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Apr 22

Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Monday, Apr 22:

SC to hear plea of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha for interim bail on medical grounds in a criminal case registered by Delhi Police.

SC to hear plea of mother of TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan against the bail granted to four convicts who were serving life imprisonment in the 2008 case of her daughter’s murder.

SC to hear plea of former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, serving life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he has sought furlough.

SC to hear plea of actress Rakhi Sawant seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by her estranged husband Adil Durrani.

SC to hear plea of Ashish Mishra son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case seeking modification of bail conditions.