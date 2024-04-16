Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Apr 16

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Apr 16.

* Plea seeking 100 percent count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to current practice of verification of only five randomly-selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.

* Plea of Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in advertisements case.

* Nine-judge Constitution bench to hear a batch of appeals on whether states have legislative power to regulate sale and manufacturing of industrial alcohol.

* Five-judge Constitution bench to examine legal question that whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

* Five-judge Constitution bench to examine legal question whether a person who is ineligible to be an arbitrator can nominate another person as arbitrator.