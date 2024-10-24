Hyderabad

Important High Court Decision on Musi Project Demolition Proceedings

The Telangana High Court has made a significant ruling regarding the Moosa Project's demolition proceedings, ordering the government to submit a detailed reply. The court declined to halt demolition operations, emphasizing adherence to legal procedures.

محمد زبیر24 October 2024 - 02:52
High Court Ruling on Moosa Project Demolition: Government Ordered to Respond

Hyderabad, : A pivotal ruling by a two-member division bench of the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivasa Rao, addressed the ongoing demolition efforts related to the Hydra and Musi river beautification projects. The court dismissed a public interest petition that sought to stay these demolition operations, effectively allowing the work to continue.

The case arose after Additional Advocate General Imran Khan presented a sworn statement, indicating that 462 structures have already been demolished under the HYDRA initiative. Dr. K.A. Pal, who appeared personally, expressed regret over the difficulties faced by those impacted by these demolitions, highlighting concerns about the implications for the rule of law.

The court noted that the legal precedents cited by the petitioner did not apply to cases of encroachment on rivers, streams, and reservoirs, referencing recent Supreme Court decisions. The division bench clarified that the circumstances surrounding large-scale evictions do not align with the current context.

Despite various arguments put forth, the High Court did not deem it necessary to issue interim orders. Instead, it referred to the measures the government has undertaken regarding this issue. The court has instructed the government to file a detailed reply for consideration in the next hearing.

محمد زبیر24 October 2024 - 02:52

