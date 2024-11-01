Imran Khan will not come to power again, says Pakistan Punjab’s CM Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: Pakistan Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will not come to power again as he is “done and dusted”.

“Imran Khan’s politics is taking its last breath. He was hoping in the jail that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not deliver, and the people would be on the roads. But that did not happen, and he is licking his wounds in jail,” Maryam said during an event here on Thursday.

Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Since the military establishment has openly been backing the ruling PML-N, its party leaders are confident that Khan has a slim chance of returning to power.

Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal has already maintained that Khan would remain in jail till the tenure of the incumbent government, which is till 2029.

“You (Imran Khan) should better sit where you are or home, and keep quiet as you will never return to power as you are done and dusted,” Maryam said and added even the rival PTI leaders are now saying Punjab is progressing.

“The opposition is critical of our road projects. See Dubai as it first made infrastructure which followed progress,” she said.

The PTI claims that the PML-N governments at the Centre and Punjab have come with the blessings of the military establishment. It said the PTI’s two-third majority was snatched by tampering the February 2024 general election results and imposed the “mandate thieves”.