Imran Khan’s party leader invites EAM Jaishankar to ‘join’ protest against Pak govt

Islamabad: A leader of jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to “join” the party in its protest in Islamabad against the country’s government.

Jaishankar will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) meeting in Pakistan on October 15 and 16.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Muhammad Ali Saif, while speaking on a Geo News programme on Friday, invited Jaishankar to participate in the protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“PTI will invite Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, to come and join PTI’s protest and speak to our people and see that Pakistan is a strong democracy where everyone has a right to protest,” Saif said in response to a question.

Saif also said the foreign delegations would be happy to see the party protest.

The PTI has been staging protests, claiming that the government should adhere to the constitution and pressing for the judiciary’s independence.

It is also demanding the release of its 72-year-old founder Khan who has been kept in jail for more than a year.

Khan has been in jail since his arrest on August 5, 2023. Facing dozens of cases, he has been convicted in a few of them.

On Saturday, Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Islamabad to ensure security ahead of the protest called by Khan at the D-Chowk. The army would remain in the city from October 5-17 to maintain law and order for the upcoming SCO.

The authorities have taken strict measures to stop the PTI from entering Islamabad, blocking all highways leading to the city, banning pillion riding and suspending mobile phone services.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans public gatherings, political assemblies, and demonstrations, has also been imposed in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to outlaw any political assembly or protest.