Imran Khan’s party to launch more protests against govt to secure his release, says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Peshawar: Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Ali Amin Gandapur, the firebrand leader of Imran Khan’s party, has warned of launching more protests against the federal government to secure the release of the jailed former premier.

“We will continue launching attacks like the battle of Panipat. We will conquer if demands are not met,” Gandapur told reporters on Saturday, referring to a historic battle in the subcontinent.

“We have launched just five attacks and will continue to launch the rest,” he said while referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s march on November 24 in Islamabad to demand the release of Khan.

Khan’s party launched a protest on November 24 after he issued a “final call”, demanding the restoration of his party’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

During the “do-or-die” protest in Islamabad, PTI leadership, including Gandapur and Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, vanished from the scene when the law enforcers launched an operation to clear Islamabad’s Red Zone of protesters on the night between November 26-27.

Gandapur’s statement came two days after Khan Friday warned the government of launching a “civil disobedience” movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on party supporters, were not met.

Gandapur accused the government of killing his party’s supporters after imposing Section 245.

“Twelve of our supporters have been killed while 107 others are still missing.” He expressed concerns about his party’s missing supporters.

The Chief Minister said he saw the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) in the crackdown against PTI supporters last month.

“PPP and PML-N want civil war in the country by spreading hatred,” he said.

Responding to a question, Gandapur said his party did not decide on civil disobedience.

“We are holding negotiations for the sake of the country.”