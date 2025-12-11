IMTEX Forming 2026- Asia’s Largest Metal Forming Technology Show to Bring Global Industry



Hyderabad: Asia’s largest metal forming and manufacturing technology exhibition, IMTEX Forming 2026, is set to bring global industry leaders to Bengaluru from January 21 to 25, 2026. Organised by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), the event will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and will feature more than 600 exhibitors from 20 countries across 46,000 sq. metres of exhibition space.

This edition will host several concurrent shows, including:

Tooltech – showcasing machine tool accessories, metrology solutions, CAD/CAM tools, and advancements in tooling systems

– showcasing machine tool accessories, metrology solutions, CAD/CAM tools, and advancements in tooling systems Digital Manufacturing – highlighting real-time Industry 4.0 technologies and additive manufacturing

– highlighting real-time Industry 4.0 technologies and additive manufacturing Weldexpo , held in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Welding (IIW-India)

, held in collaboration with the Moldex India and Fastenex India, organised by Messe Stuttgart, focusing on moulding, fastening, and fixing technologies

IMTEX Forming 2026 will also feature key knowledge-sharing platforms such as:

International Seminar on Forming Technology (22–23 January) – the ninth edition exploring emerging global trends, equipment, and processes

– the ninth edition exploring emerging global trends, equipment, and processes i2 Academia Square – enabling research institutions to present innovations to industry stakeholders

– enabling research institutions to present innovations to industry stakeholders Jagruti–IMTMA Youth Programme – aimed at familiarising young professionals with modern manufacturing advancements

The event will see strong participation from international pavilions including Germany, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan, with visitors expected from major sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, medical equipment, railways, general engineering, electronics, and consumer goods.

IMTMA President Mohini Kelkar highlighted the sector’s growth potential, noting that although metal forming currently accounts for 29% of the Indian machine tool market, the segment is poised for significant expansion. In FY25, consumption of metal forming machine tools stood at ₹9,139 crore, with production valued at ₹2,696 crore, and exports growing 6% year-on-year—led by presses, press brakes, bending machines, and shearing machines.

IMTMA Director General & CEO Jibak Dasgupta noted the increasing adoption of laser-based technologies across industries, reflected in rising participation by laser manufacturing companies. Exhibitors will demonstrate solutions including fibre laser machines, servo presses, precision levellers, pick-and-place units, welding technologies, 3D printing systems, and advanced monitoring tools.

Positioned as a premier platform for technology exchange, IMTEX Forming 2026 is expected to accelerate digital transformation, promote homegrown manufacturing, and boost India’s export capabilities.

About IMTMA:

Founded in 1946, IMTMA is the apex body of the Indian machine tool industry with over 500 members from both public and private sectors. The association plays a crucial role in industry development through policy advocacy, exhibitions, training, publications, and the establishment of the world-class BIEC for hosting industrial events.