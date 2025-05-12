Imtiaz Ali calls it a ‘proud moment’ as ‘My Melbourne’ wins best film at UK Asian Film Festival

The collaborative anthology film My Melbourne, directed by renowned Indian filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Onir, Rima Das, and Kabir Khan, has won the Best Film award at the 27th UK Asian Film Festival. The film also secured the Special Festival Award for ‘Longing and Belonging’ at the 2025 Tongues on Fire Flame Awards.

A Celebration of Diversity and Cross-Cultural Storytelling

The victory is being hailed as a significant milestone for Indian cinema on a global platform. My Melbourne celebrates themes of diversity, identity, and cross-cultural connections through four uniquely crafted stories by acclaimed Indian directors in collaboration with emerging Australian filmmakers from underrepresented communities.

Imtiaz Ali Reflects on the Honour

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali expressed pride in the film’s recognition, stating,

“Working on My Melbourne was a deeply enriching experience. To see it being honoured in this way reaffirms the importance of stories that explore human emotions beyond geographical limits. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

Onir on Stories that Matter

Director Onir, who helmed one of the segments, shared his emotional connection to the project:

“This project was close to my heart because it gave us the opportunity to tell stories that matter, stories that cross boundaries and touch the universal emotions of longing and belonging. I’m humbled and proud to be part of this beautiful journey.”

Kabir Khan on Bridging Cultures Through Cinema

Director Kabir Khan highlighted the role of cinema in fostering understanding:

“Cinema has the power to bridge cultures and foster empathy, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. I’m truly grateful to have been part of a project that brings such meaningful narratives to life and gets recognized on a global platform.”

A Producer’s Pride: Mitu Bhowmick Lange

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and producer of My Melbourne, added:

“My Melbourne is a labour of love that celebrates authentic diverse voices and lived experiences. These awards are not just wins for the film, but for every story of identity, resilience, and community it represents.”

About My Melbourne

My Melbourne is a bold, cross-cultural anthology that explores the themes of identity, belonging, and personal connection. It unites celebrated Indian directors with emerging Australian voices, creating a cinematic tapestry that speaks to the richness of multiculturalism and shared human experience.