In 5 Years, Robots Could Be the World’s Best Surgeons, Says Elon Musk

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has made a bold prediction about the future of robotic surgery, stating that robots will surpass the capabilities of the best human surgeons within the next five years. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, highlighted the advancements in robotics, particularly in the medical field, and emphasized how robots have already shown superior performance in tasks requiring precision and speed.

Robots Surpassing Human Surgeons: A Vision for the Future

In a post shared on social media platform X, Musk pointed out the rapid advancements in robotics, claiming that robots are already surpassing human capabilities in certain medical procedures. According to Musk, robots will surpass even the best human surgeons within five years, particularly in tasks such as brain-computer interface electrode insertion, which his company Neuralink has been developing.

“Robots will surpass good human surgeons within a few years and the best human surgeons within five years,” Musk stated. He further explained that Neuralink had to rely on robots for the precise and high-speed task of inserting brain-computer electrodes, a process that was impossible for humans to perform with the required level of accuracy.

Robotics in Medicine: A Major Breakthrough

Musk’s comments came in response to a post by influencer Mario Nawfal, who discussed a significant breakthrough by Medtronic, a US-based medical device company. Medtronic recently deployed its Hugo robotic system in 137 real surgeries, including procedures for prostates, kidneys, and bladders. Nawfal highlighted that the robotic surgeries not only exceeded expectations but also achieved a success rate of over 98%.

Medtronic’s Hugo robotic system resulted in significantly low complication rates across various types of surgery:

Prostate surgeries: 3.7% complication rate

Kidney surgeries: 1.9% complication rate

Bladder surgeries: 17.9% complication rate

Only two surgeries out of 137 needed to revert to traditional methods—one due to a robotic glitch and the other due to a complex patient case.

Neuralink and the Future of Brain-Computer Interfaces

Musk’s Neuralink, which is currently engaged in a clinical trial of its brain-computer interface technology, is also at the forefront of medical robotics. The company’s goal is to develop brain-controlled devices to assist people with paralysis or neurodegenerative diseases. Although Neuralink’s devices are not yet commercially available, three individuals have already received the implant.

“If all goes well, there will be hundreds of people with Neuralinks within a few years, maybe tens of thousands within five years, millions within ten years,” Musk shared on X in 2024, underscoring the potential for widespread adoption of brain-computer interfaces in the near future.

The Road Ahead for Robotic Surgery

Musk’s vision for the future of robotic surgery and brain-computer interfaces suggests a major shift in medical technology, with robots playing an increasingly critical role in improving patient outcomes. As robotics continues to evolve, it is likely that the medical field will witness even more innovative breakthroughs, raising the possibility of robots performing complex surgeries with unparalleled precision and efficiency.