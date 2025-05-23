In Pink Saree and Pure Devotion, Kajol Shines in City of Joy Before ‘Maa’ Launch

Kolkata: Bollywood actress Kajol visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata this week, marking a spiritual start to her promotional journey for the upcoming film “Maa.” Dressed in a stunning pink saree, the actress sought divine blessings and reconnected with her cultural roots in the City of Joy.

“Grateful for #Maa’s Blessings,” Says Kajol

Sharing heartfelt moments from her visit on Instagram, Kajol posted:

“In Kolkata to take my #maa’s blessings for the promotions… I’m simply grateful. Thank u!”

The post was accompanied by serene photographs of her at the revered temple, radiating spiritual calm and elegance.

Also Read: Congress Accuses Opposition of ‘Insensitive Politics’ Over Hyderabad Fire Incident

Kajol’s Deep-Rooted Connection with Kolkata

Though raised in Mumbai, Kajol’s ties to Kolkata run deep. Her father, Shomu Mukherjee, hailed from the city, and her grandfather Sashadhar Mukherjee — a film industry stalwart — also began his journey in Kolkata before co-founding Filmistan Studio in Mumbai. These connections continue to shape Kajol’s identity and love for Bengal’s culture.

Over the years, Kajol has frequently visited Kolkata, especially during Durga Puja, embracing Bengali traditions and festivities. Her cultural pride was evident once again during this trip as she mingled with locals and paid tribute to her spiritual and familial heritage.

Upcoming Film “Maa” Set to Release on June 27

Kajol’s visit comes ahead of the June 27 theatrical release of her emotional drama “Maa.” In the film, Kajol plays a fierce and protective mother, a character bound by love and determination to shield her child from danger.

Key Details:

Title: Maa

Maa Director: Vishal Furia

Vishal Furia Languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali

Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, Kherin Sharma

Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, Maa promises to deliver a heartfelt story that resonates with audiences across India.

Kolkata Diaries Reflect Kajol’s Personal and Cultural Journey

From praying at temples to celebrating Bengal’s heritage, Kajol’s visits to Kolkata reflect a deep reverence for her roots. Her presence in the city not only adds star power but also serves as a reminder of how tradition, faith, and cinema often intertwine in powerful ways.