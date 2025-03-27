Income Tax Notice of ₹7.79 Crore Issued to Juice Vendor!

In a shocking turn of events, Mohammad Raees, a juice vendor from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has received an income tax notice for a staggering ₹7.79 crore turnover. This sudden notice has left his family in a state of complete disbelief and confusion.

The Unbelievable Income Tax Notice

Mohammad Raees, who supports his family by running a small juice stall in Aligarh, was taken aback when he was issued an income tax notice for ₹7.79 crore. This amount is an enormous sum, far beyond the expected earnings of a juice vendor. The family was left wondering about the cause of this unexpected notice and its implications.

Also Read: Tensions Escalate at Ramoji Film City as CPM Leaders Clash with Police Over Land Dispute

The Cause of the Tax Notice: Misuse of PAN Card

The reason behind this substantial tax notice lies in the misuse of Mohammad Raees’ PAN card. It is believed that unidentified individuals used his PAN card to carry out transactions worth ₹7.79 crore. The misuse occurred around the time of the Punjab Assembly elections. Despite Mohammad Raees having no knowledge or involvement in these transactions, his PAN card was exploited for financial dealings that have now attracted the attention of the income tax department.

Investigation Underway: Authorities Pursue Key Suspect

The income tax department has launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case regarding the misuse of the PAN card. A key suspect, identified as Deepak Sharma, is currently being pursued by the authorities. The investigation is still ongoing, and more details are expected to surface in the coming days.

Impact on the Family and Public Awareness

This incident highlights the growing issue of identity theft and financial fraud through the misuse of personal details like PAN cards. For Mohammad Raees and his family, this has been a stressful and confusing situation, as they are now caught in the crossfire of financial crimes they had no part in. Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant with their personal information to avoid similar situations.

This case is still developing, and more information is likely to be revealed as the investigation continues. Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding story.