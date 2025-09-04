Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Nears, over 3 Crore Taxpayers Still Haven’t Filed

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is fast approaching. For taxpayers who are not required to undergo an audit, the last date to file returns is September 15, 2025. With only 11 days left, the Income Tax Department has made it clear that there is very little chance of extending the deadline this time. Taxpayers who delay filing will have to pay a penalty.

According to official data, as of September 3, 2025, nearly 3 crore taxpayers have not yet filed their returns. On the other hand, 4.45 crore returns have already been filed as of September 2, of which 4.22 crore have been e-verified.

However, the department has so far processed only 3.04 crore returns, while the remaining are still under review.

Last year, by July 31, 2024, a total of 7.41 crore returns had been filed, out of which 6.17 crore were e-verified. In comparison, more than 3 crore fewer returns have been filed so far this year. Experts caution that with the growing number of taxpayers, the last few days are likely to see a heavy surge in filings.

The department has urged taxpayers to avoid waiting until the last minute to prevent technical glitches or penalties.