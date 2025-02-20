Incredible Phenomenon in Ramadan 2025! A Rare Occurrence After 33 Years

Riyadh: A fascinating astronomical event is set to occur during Ramadan this year, which only happens once every 33 years.

According to astronomers, a rare alignment between the Islamic (Hijri) and solar calendars is expected in 2025.

Astronomical Alignment of Lunar and Solar Calendars in 2025

Experts believe that Ramadan in 2025 will likely begin on March 1, meaning both the Islamic month of Ramadan and the solar month of March will start on the same day. This is a result of an extraordinary astronomical harmony, which shows an unusual balance between the orbits of the moon and the sun.

Lunar and Solar Calendar Difference Explained

Two main calendars are used worldwide to track dates: the solar calendar, also known as the Gregorian calendar, and the lunar calendar, or Hijri calendar, which is based on the moon. Generally, there is a difference between the two, but once every 33 years, there is a rare occasion when the lunar and solar months begin on the same day.

A Mathematical Phenomenon Between Earth and Moon

Astronomers say this alignment is a symbol of the exceptional mathematical balance between the Earth’s and the moon’s movements, occurring under a specific system.

Ramadan 2025: A Special Moment to Look Forward To

This rare and unique astronomical moment will make Ramadan 2025 even more special. However, whether Ramadan will indeed begin on March 1, 2025, will depend entirely on the moon’s sighting.