‘Incredible Story of Resilience and Belief’: Uthappa Hails Karun Nair’s 89 on IPL Comeback

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair delivered a sensational knock of 89 off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 clash on Sunday. This was Nair’s first appearance in the IPL since 2022, and he made it count, smashing 12 fours and five sixes in a high stakes run chase of 206.

Delhi Capitals Fall Short Despite Nair’s Heroics

Despite Nair’s aggressive innings, Delhi Capitals fell short, losing by 12 runs. The match turned dramatically in the 19th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, where Delhi lost three wickets on the last three balls. This marked Delhi’s first loss of the season after four consecutive wins, moving them to second place on the points table, just behind Gujarat Titans on net run rate.

Robin Uthappa Praises Karun Nair’s Journey and Comeback

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, speaking on JioHotstar, applauded Nair’s journey and his impressive return to form:

“An incredible story of resilience, belief, and sheer hard work. A few years ago, I remember him talking about his future, unsure of where he stood. He left Karnataka, moved to Vidarbha, had a solid first season, and followed it up with a phenomenal domestic run—800s, 900s across formats—and led his side to a Ranji Trophy title.”

“To come back and play an innings like this in the IPL, it’s inspirational. It doesn’t matter if the world doubts you—as long as you believe and take that one step forward, the path unfolds. That’s the story of Karun Nair.”

Chaos in the 19th Over: A Turning Point

Uthappa described the 19th over as nothing short of “mayhem“:

“It had everything—two boundaries to start, then that run-out, which was just inches close. A brilliant throw from Will Jacks. Then Kuldeep – I’m not sure why he went for two with mid-off inside the circle when only a six was needed. Again, just inches short. And that ball from Santner – what a beauty. Off-balance, in the air, quick, and straight on the stumps. It showed how desperately both sides wanted the win.”

He further added, “It wasn’t just one or two players—every single one gave it their all. They got Abishek Porel’s wicket, then Karun Nair’s, and suddenly, two new batters were at the crease. Add a ball change into the mix, and the game completely opened up.”

Karn Sharma’s Comeback Draws Praise

Uthappa also highlighted the return of spinner Karn Sharma, who played his first game in over a year: