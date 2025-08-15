Hyderabad

Independence Day 2025 Celebrated with Patriotic Zeal at C Schools

Secretary Sabiha Farzana, along with Directors Maria Arifuddin and K.M. Fasihuddin, also addressed the audience, emphasising the importance of unity and national pride. The celebration concluded with the presentation of Gold and Silver medals to CBSE Board toppers, honouring their academic excellence.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir15 August 2025 - 17:08
Hyderabad: Madina Schools celebrated Independence Day 2025 with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The event featured a vibrant march past with students saluting the National Flag, along with captivating drills, skits, and impressive displays of Taekwondo, Karate, and Skating skills. Chief Guest Prof. Afroze Alam, eminent political scientist, and Guest of Honour Khaja Kaleem Uddin, USA Chapter Head of the Center for Peace and Spirituality, inspired the gathering with their insightful addresses.

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
