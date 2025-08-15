Independence Day 2025 Celebrated with Patriotic Zeal at C Schools

Hyderabad: Madina Schools celebrated Independence Day 2025 with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The event featured a vibrant march past with students saluting the National Flag, along with captivating drills, skits, and impressive displays of Taekwondo, Karate, and Skating skills. Chief Guest Prof. Afroze Alam, eminent political scientist, and Guest of Honour Khaja Kaleem Uddin, USA Chapter Head of the Center for Peace and Spirituality, inspired the gathering with their insightful addresses.

Secretary Sabiha Farzana, along with Directors Maria Arifuddin and K.M. Fasihuddin, also addressed the audience, emphasising the importance of unity and national pride. The celebration concluded with the presentation of Gold and Silver medals to CBSE Board toppers, honouring their academic excellence.