Independence Day Celebrated at Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society

Hyderabad: The Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) celebrated Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony on its campus. SUES Chairman, Mr. Waliullah, and Honorary Secretary, Mr. Zafar Javeed, unfurled the national flag in the presence of Joint Secretary, Mr. Aamer Javeed, other board members, principals, faculty, staff, and a large gathering of students. The NCC Cadets of Sultan-ul-Uloom Public School presented an impressive march past.

In his address, Mr. Zafar Javeed paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters, recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent struggle and the sacrifices that secured the nation’s independence. He spoke of India’s growing strength, citing examples such as ‘Operation Sindoor,’ and praised the country’s youth — “the youngest population in the world” — for their potential to excel globally. He credited visionary leaders for policies that have earned India global respect and urged students to actively contribute towards shaping a brighter future.

Chairman Mr. Waliullah emphasised the need to preserve and promote India’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) and concluded with Allama Iqbal’s famous couplet, “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara…”

As part of the celebrations, cheques were presented to outstanding sportspersons from MJCET, SUCL, AACBA, SUCP, and SUJC by Mr. Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary of SUES and Chairman of the Sports Development Committee, in the presence of other board members